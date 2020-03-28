Loading articles...

Police: 6 dead after house fire in southern Indiana

Mar 28, 2020

VEVAY, Ind. — Six people died following an early morning house fire in southern Indiana, the state police said Saturday.

The fire occurred in Switzerland County, along the Kentucky border. Authorities said in a statement that the home was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived on the scene.

State police said the bodies of six people were located inside the two-story house after the blaze was extinguished. One man was able to get out of the house uninjured.

The identities of the deceased have not been released, nor has the cause of the blaze. Authorities said autopsies will be conducted Monday.

Indiana State Police and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are leading the investigation into the fire, though officials added that foul play was not suspected.

The Associated Press

