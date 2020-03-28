No winning ticket for Friday night's $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $70 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

And of the 10 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each there were offered, only one was claimed — by a lottery player in Atlantic Canada.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Mar. 31 will again be approximately $70 million with 10 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

The Canadian Press