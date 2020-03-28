Loading articles...

Ontario sees 151 new cases of coronavirus; totalling 1,144

23 March 2020, Bavaria, Munich: An employee at the Institute of Virology at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) prepares samples from people with suspected Covid-19 in a laboratory for further analysis. (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Ontario announced 151 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1,144.

The Ministry of Health said the number of deaths from the virus remains at 18, and eight cases have been resolved.

The ministry says more than 8,000 investigations into the virus are still pending.

