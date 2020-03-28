Coronavirus: Ontario companies that price gouge will face fines, jail time

Price gouging can be reported to the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services

The government said individuals and corporations that are found guilty could face fines and jail time

There have been scattered reports of price gouging of certain goods since the coronavirus pandemic began

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said corporations or individuals involved in price gouging amidst the COVID-19 crisis will face steep fines and possible jail time.

The premier announced the new measures at a news conference on Saturday in Toronto.

There have been scattered reports of exorbitant prices being charged on certain goods since the coronavirus crisis began.

While lauding businesses and people for their efforts during this crisis, Ford said there are “a few bad apples out there taking advantage of vulnerable people.”

“If you’re out there trying to price gouge and take advantage of the situation… hiking the price and selling it back to people, stop. Stop right now. It’s un-Canadian and wrong,” he said. “[We will] throw the book at these people.”

The government said certain “necessary goods” such as personal protective equipment, certain non-prescription medications, disinfecting products, and personal hygiene products like soap and paper products will fall under a special order as part of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Ford said the order allows the government to prohibit retailers and individuals from selling goods at “unconscionable prices.”

“Unconscionable prices would be defined as a price that grossly exceeds the price at which similar goods are readily available to like consumers, which is consistent with well-established principles from the Consumer Protection Act,” a government news release said.

Individuals can be ticketed $750. Offenders can also be summoned to court and if convicted and could face a maximum fine of $100,000 and one year in jail.

Company directors or an officer in a corporation could face a fine of $500,000 and one year in jail.

Corporations could face $10 million fine.

The government said price gouging can be reported to the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services at 1-800-889-9768 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday. People can also file a report with the ministry online.