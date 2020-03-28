Coronavirus: Ontario issues emergency order for long-term care homes

The Ontario government issued an emergency order Saturday to help long-term care homes in the province deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

The government said the temporary order will ensure that staffing and resources are available to take care of residents as the pandemic continues.

To do so, the government said they are re-deploying their inspectors to help out in the facilities.

“These nurses, dieticians, and physiotherapists will be supporting long-term care homes on the ground through staff supply, care coordination, serving as point-people with public health, helping homes to prevent and contain infections, and many other tasks necessary to the safety and security of residents,” a government news release said.

Ontario used a similar staffing model during the 2003 SARS pandemic.

In addition to these changes, the government said they have introduced rules to enforce social distancing and are implementing other coronavirus containment measures.

“These include increased bed availability to ensure homes are able to provide isolation rooms, ensuring sufficient nursing and personal support care staff are available, and a temporary order that gives homes the flexibility they need to deploy staff when and where they are needed,” the government said.