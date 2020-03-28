7 Air Transat flight crew members have coronavirus: airline

225 employees are in self-quarantine, the airline said.

Air Transat says five flight attendants and two front crew members have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Montreal-based airline said out of the positive cases, one was from Toronto and rest were based out of Montreal.

Around 225 employees are in self-quarantine, Christophe Hennebelle, vice-president, human resources and corporate affairs, said Saturday.

“[The] numbers are varying every day, with flight crew members being released from quarantine (whenever there is exposure, the entire back crew is quarantined),” Hennebelle said in an email to CityNews.

Hennebelle said that they are sending a plane to pick up three crew members that are stuck in Portugal.

“One of the infected flight attendants and one of the pilots (and his copilot) were stuck in Portugal, so we have had to dispatch a special A321LR flight to Lisbon to bring them back home,” he said.

“I want to reiterate our heartfelt thanks to our employees who are working tirelessly, with little concern for their personal wellbeing, to bring everybody back home,” he added. “Our repatriation operations will be over on April 1.”