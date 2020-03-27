Loading articles...

Zebra, porcupine recently born at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 2:58 am EDT

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World Resort is temporarily closed to humans, but Animal Kingdom staff have recently welcomed a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine and a baby zebra to the Florida theme park.

A female Hartmann’s Zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time-mom Heidi, according to a Disney release. The baby zebra is nearly 65 pounds and was standing within 30 minutes of birth, park officials said. After several weeks of bonding, the mother and daughter will be introduced to the Kilimanjaro Safaris savanna.

A female porcupette was born to mother Peri on Feb. 25, a release said. Porcupettes are covered in a fine red fur coat, officials said. They’re also born with tiny quills, which begin to harden hours after birth. The baby porcupine and her mother are staying at the park’s Conservation Station.

Both babies were born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The Associated Press

