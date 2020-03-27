York police officer assaulted near Hillcrest Mall

A York Regional Police officer is in hospital after allegedly being assaulted in Richmond Hill.

Police were called to the parking lot of Hillcrest Mall just before 4 p.m. Friday for an unknown reason.

One of their officers on the scene was allegedly assaulted by a man. He was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 22-year-old suspect was uninjured and was arrested on the scene.

An investigation into what caused the incident is still ongoing.