TTC Wheel-Trans operator tests positive for coronavirus

A Wheel-Trans vehicle passes through an intersection in Toronto in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

The TTC says one of its Wheel-Trans operators has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the third TTC employee to test positive so far.

The TTC adds that the employee has a travel history and last worked on March 12. He began showing symptoms on March 17.

“This means he did not work in the 48 hours prior to showing symptoms,” the TTC said in a release.

The TTC says it contacted Toronto Public Health and “they have determined there is no increased risk of exposure to other employees or customers.”

More to come

