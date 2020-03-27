The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 27, 2020:

There are 4,178 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

_ Quebec: 1,629 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 1 resolved)

_ Ontario: 993 confirmed (including 18 deaths, 8 resolved)

_ British Columbia: 725 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)

_ Alberta: 486 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 27 resolved)

_ Saskatchewan: 95 confirmed (including 3 resolved)

_ Newfoundland and Labrador: 82 confirmed

_ Nova Scotia: 73 confirmed

_ Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 11 presumptive

_ New Brunswick: 33 confirmed

_ Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed

_ Prince Edward Island: 9 confirmed

_ Yukon: 3 confirmed

_ Northwest Territories: 1 confirmed

_ Nunavut: No confirmed cases

_ Total: 4,178 (11 presumptive, 4,167 confirmed including 42 deaths, 212 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.

The Canadian Press