Loading articles...

Stars of 'Contagion' reunite to offer coronavirus advice

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

NEW YORK — The stars of the 2011 thriller “Contagion” — a prescient film these days — have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Kate Winslet and Jennifer Ehle have teamed up with scientists from Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health to offer four individual homemade videos with advice and a message of unity.

“Wash your hands like your life depends on it,” Winslet says in her PSA. “Because right now, in particular, it just might.”

Ehle stresses that the coronavirus is novel, meaning no one is immune. “Every single one of us, regardless of age or ethnicity, is at risk of getting it,” she says.

Damon, who in the film played a character who was immune to the hypothetical virus, stresses listening to experts and staying 6 feet apart.

Fishburne appeals to helping medical staff on the front line. “If we can slow this thing down, it will give our doctors and our nurses in our hospitals a fighting chance to help us all get through this thing together,” he says.

“Contagion,” directed by Steven Soderbergh, explores a scenario in which a lethal and fast-moving influenza is spreading around the world. Damon in his video notes that it is “creeping it’s way up the charts on iTunes, for obvious reasons.”

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Mark Kennedy, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
A crash at Don Mills and Eglinton - all northbound lanes are blocked, and only the left lane getting through westbo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Friday morning! Sunshine today, wet and windy for the weekend in #Toronto and the GTA. The full forecast on 68…
Latest Weather
Read more