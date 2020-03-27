Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reitmans lays off most its retail workers, some head office staff
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2020 12:23 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT
A Reitmans sign is seen on a store front in Montreal on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Reitmans Canada Ltd. says it is laying off 90 per cent of its Canadian retail store workers and 30 per cent of its Montreal head office employees after closing stores amid the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
MONTREAL — Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. is laying off 90 per cent of its Canadian retail store workers and 30 per cent of its Montreal head office employees after closing stores amid the spread of COVID-19.
The company, which employs about 7,000 people, says that nearly all of its Canadian retail store workers at its five chains will be out of work effective Sunday. The head office layoffs take effect Monday.
Reitmans, which closed its 587 stores March 17, says it’s asking remaining employees to contribute to on-going cost-saving initiatives.
In addition to its namesake Reitmans stores, the company’s other banners include Penningtons, Addition Elle, RW&CO. and Thyme Maternity.
CEO Stephen Reitman says in a statement that the company has “never had to turn to such drastic measures” in its more than 90-year history.
Reitmans says its e-commerce business and Montreal distribution centre continue to operate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.