Pedestrian bridge falls onto Detroit freeway; no injuries

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 6:28 am EDT

DETROIT — A portion of a pedestrian bridge fell early Friday onto a Detroit freeway, blocking traffic, police said.

No one was injured in the collapse onto westbound Interstate 94, Lt. Mike Shaw, a Michigan State Police spokesman, said in an email.

State police reported on Twitter that the agency was notified about 5:20 a.m. that part of the Townsend Pedestrian Bridge near Van Dyke Avenue had fallen.

The portion of the bridge over I-94’s eastbound lanes was still standing early Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the bridge to fall.

The Associated Press

