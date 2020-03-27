Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Ontario to issue emergency alert on COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2020 1:09 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 1:22 pm EDT
File photo of a person using a cellular phone. (FILE/CITYNEWS)
Ontarians will get emergency alerts sent to their cellphones, radios and TVs at 2 p.m. on Friday, warning recent travellers to stay at home.
The alert will tell travellers returning to Ontario that they are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days as they are at high risk of spreading COVID-19.
It will tell them, “DO NOT visit stores, family or friends.”
The message will say that everyone should stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says Ontario is using every tool to ensure people are well informed about the steps they should take.
The federal government recently passed an order requiring people arriving in Canada by land, air or sea, to self-isolate for 14 days, with penalties of up to $1 million or three years in prison.
