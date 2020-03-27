Loading articles...

Officials: 1 killed, multiple injured in NYC subway fire

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 7:14 am EDT

New York City officials say one man was killed and more than a dozen people were injured when a fire broke out on a subway train early Friday.

A New York Police Department spokesman who described the situation at the Harlem station as “fluid” confirmed that a man in his 30s was pronounced dead and eight other adults were hospitalized.

A New York City Fire Department spokesman couldn’t confirm the death but said that fire officials counted four people critically injured and one person with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, as well as seven civilians and five firefighters who suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority didn’t immediately have a casualty count.

The northbound 2 train had just pulled into the Central Park North-110th Street station around 3:15 a.m., police and fire officials said, but they were unclear at what point the fire broke out.

No arrests were immediately made, police said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the station, the spokesman said, describing the scene as “challenging” and “dark.” It took about a half-hour to extinguish the fire.

The fire disrupted service to several train lines, causing delays as the MTA contends with dramatically reduced ridership and service cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Associated Press

