NewsAlert: Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate to 0.25 per cent

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is cutting its key interest target by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in an unscheduled cut that brings the overnight target rate to its effective lower bound.

 

More coming.

The Canadian Press

