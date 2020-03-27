Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
McDonald's employee in Hamilton charged after faking COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2020 8:26 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 8:26 am EDT
Undated photo of a Hamilton police officer. HANDOUT/Twitter/@HamiltonPolice
Hamilton police say they’ve charged a fast-food employee after she allegedly faked a doctor’s note saying she had COVID-19.
Police say the 18-year-old woman worked at a McDonald’s, which was immediately forced to close on Monday and send all its employees home to self-isolate.
Investigators say the restaurant was closed for several days and sanitized by a professional cleaning team.
The restaurant notified police about the faked note and officers arrested the woman Thursday.
She’s facing multiple charges including mischief over $5,000, fraud over $5,000 and making and using a forged document.
Police say the teen is scheduled to appear in court in May.
