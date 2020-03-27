LCBO employee, airport screening officer among new coronavirus cases in the GTA

An LCBO employee and a Pearson airport screening officer are among the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Greater Toronto Area.

LCBO say the employee last worked on March 20 at the Allen and Rimrock Roads location in Toronto.

The employee is now resting at home.

As a precautionary measure, the location is being closed so a deep cleaning can take place. The LCBO is also working with public officials to determine if any other employees came in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Canadian Air and Transport Security Authority (CATSA) also confirmed Friday one of their screening officers at Toronto Pearson Airport had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer is currently in self-isolation at home. Details of when the employee last worked and where were not provided by CATSA.