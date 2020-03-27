Loading articles...

LCBO employee, airport screening officer among new coronavirus cases in the GTA

A Canadian flag flies near an LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

An LCBO employee and a Pearson airport screening officer are among the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Greater Toronto Area.

LCBO say the employee last worked on March 20 at the Allen and Rimrock Roads location in Toronto.

The employee is now resting at home.

As a precautionary measure, the location is being closed so a deep cleaning can take place. The LCBO is also working with public officials to determine if any other employees came in close contact with the person who tested positive.

Canadian Air and Transport Security Authority (CATSA) also confirmed Friday one of their screening officers at Toronto Pearson Airport had also tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer is currently in self-isolation at home. Details of when the employee last worked and where were not provided by CATSA.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 48 minutes ago
CLEARED: #EBGardiner east of Jameson.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:43 PM
Staying clear this evening. Wet and windy weekend ahead in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more