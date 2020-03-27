Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
LCBO employee, airport screening officer among new coronavirus cases in the GTA
by News staff
Posted Mar 27, 2020 7:56 pm EDT
A Canadian flag flies near an LCBO store in Bowmanville, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
An LCBO employee and a Pearson airport screening officer are among the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the Greater Toronto Area.
LCBO say the employee last worked on March 20 at the Allen and Rimrock Roads location in Toronto.
The employee is now resting at home.
As a precautionary measure, the location is being closed so a deep cleaning can take place. The LCBO is also working with public officials to determine if any other employees came in close contact with the person who tested positive.
Canadian Air and Transport Security Authority (CATSA) also confirmed Friday one of their screening officers at Toronto Pearson Airport had also tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer is currently in self-isolation at home. Details of when the employee last worked and where were not provided by CATSA.