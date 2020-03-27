Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
WASHINGTON — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Gov. John Bel Edwards, D-La.; former White House homeland security adviser Tom Bossert.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Edwards; Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden; Dr. Deborah Birx, co-ordinator of the White House coronavirus task force; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin; Scott Gottlieb, a former Food and Drug Administration commissioner; Dr. David Heymann, who led the World Health Organization’s response to the SARS outbreak.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Whitmer.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Mnuchin; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.