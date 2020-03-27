Canadian researchers conducting drug trials for COVID-19

Health care providers in Canada have been warned not to give unproven treatment to patients since the risks are unknown.

At least two of the tests are looking at hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that some claim is also effective.

The trials are described in the Canadian Medical Association Journal and are being conducted with researchers around the world.

At least two of the tests are looking at hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug that some claim is also effective against the novel coronavirus — although many are dubious.

The authors write that unapproved, experimental medications are already being used outside of clinical trials, but unproven treatments can be harmful or ineffective.

Meanwhile global experts says researchers in the race against time to provide a proven treatment for COVID-19 will have to balance speed with scientific rigour.

Clinical trials for possible treatments and cures have begun around the world, including an unprecedented international study by the World Health Organization.

But the scientific gold standard to test the efficacy of new, unproven treatments isn’t always practical with new cases of COVID-19 spreading around the world.

“Things are faster and so we’re having to cut some corners,” said Dr. Srinivas Murthy, an associate professor with the faculty of medicine at the University of British Columbia.

“Given the speed at which we need to get this up and running, it’s probably a small sacrifice to make in the grand scheme.”

In ideal circumstances, medical studies follow a double-blind process, with neither participants nor researchers knowing which patients were randomly selected to receive the treatment being tested.

“Getting all that set up in the course of a week or two is impossible,” Murthy said.

For example, preparing placebos would take up precious time.

Some studies have relaxed those standards in the midst of COVID-19.

Murthy is participating in the World Health Organization’s massive international study to look into whether existing drugs can be repurposed to treat the viral disease. It’s designed to make sure even overloaded hospitals can take part.

The WHO said the study is remarkable not only because of its size, but because it was put together in only two weeks. However it is not double-blind: that is, physicians know which drug they’re giving to which patient.

The WHO released guidance for researchers doing clinical trials for COVID-19, including the fact that this is no time for “methodological orthodoxy.”

Health care providers in Canada have been warned by health and pharmaceutical authorities not to give unproven treatment to patients because the risks aren’t known.

Health Canada released a statement Monday that described how all kinds of clinical trials underway may have to be adjusted as patients go into isolation and health care workers are called upon to respond to the pandemic.

Combined reports from The Canadian Press’ Laura Osman and Bob Weber