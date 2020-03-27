Loading articles...

Competition watchdog warns against Air Canada's proposed deal to buy Transat

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 5:14 pm EDT

The tail of the newly revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft is seen at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. The Competition Bureau says Air Canada's proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc., which owns Air Transat, will likely hinder competition and result in less choice for Canadian travellers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

GATINEAU, Que. — The Competition Bureau says Air Canada’s proposed acquisition of Transat AT Inc., which owns Air Transat, likely will hinder competition and result in less choice for Canadian travellers.

In a report delivered to Transport Minister Marc Garneau, the watchdog says eliminating the rivalry between the two carriers would result in higher prices, fewer services and ultimately less travel by Canadians on a range of competing routes.

The bureau’s analysis found that the deal would impact 83 overlapping routes, including 49 between Canada and Europe and 34 between Canada and sun destinations in Florida, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

The agency notes that its analysis draws on information collected prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has cratered airline revenues as borders close and travel demand plummets.

Shareholders at Transat approved a $720-million acquisition offer from Air Canada in August, but the deal also faces scrutiny by European regulators eyeing the impact of a takeover that would see the country’s biggest airline control more than 60 per cent of transatlantic air travel from Canada.

Transport Canada has until May 2 to complete a public-interest assessment and provide it to the minister.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AC, TSX:TRZ)

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 30 minutes ago
CLEAR: EB 401 east of Port Union express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:43 PM
Staying clear this evening. Wet and windy weekend ahead in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more