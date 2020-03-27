Loading articles...

Canada’s COVID-19 aid package and you

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives to speak at a press conference on COVID-19 at Rideau Cottage, his residence on the grounds of Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Saturday, March 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In today’s Big Story podcast, do you qualify? How much will you get? For how long? What if you still have a tiny bit of income, but it’s not enough to live on? What if you’re already on EI? What if you haven’t been fired, but can’t work? What if the rent’s due before the money arrives?

The federal government announced an unprecedented aid package for Canadians who have lost their incomes in the pandemic. But the bill is complicated and there’s more in it than the headlines you’ve read. Today we’ll break down exactly who qualifies for what, and how you can get it if you’re eligible.

GUEST: Cormac Mac Sweeney, parliament hill reporter

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

