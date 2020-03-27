Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Boston Pizza International laying off half of its corporate staff across Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2020 9:24 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
A Boston Pizza sign is pictured in downtown Vancouver, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2015.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VANCOUVER — Boston Pizza International Inc. is temporarily laying off approximately half of its 192 corporate staff across its three offices in Canada.
The company says the cuts are due to a significant decline in business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boston Pizza closed all of its dining rooms and sports bars across Canada last week, including those in areas where such closures were not yet been mandated, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The company says virtually all of its nearly 400 independently and locally owned restaurants have had to make similar decisions to layoff staff as they adjust to take out and delivery only.
It says franchisees in some locations have chosen to temporarily close altogether.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund temporarily suspended its monthly distributions earlier this week.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.