Loading articles...

Academy postpones reveal of Canadian Screen Award winners until 'time is right'

Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT

The cast of "Schitt's Creek" pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. This year's Canadian Screen Award nominees will have to wait a little longer to find out if they're receiving a trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — This year’s Canadian Screen Award nominees will have to wait a little longer to find out if they’re receiving a trophy.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says it’s postponing the announcement of winners given the “great uncertainty” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the academy cancelled a broadcast gala set to air Sunday on CBC, as well as all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

Organizers issued a statement Friday saying the academy remains committed to celebrating this year’s winners “properly when the time is right.”

The academy says it plans to share updates about its initiatives and virtual programming soon.

The CBC comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has a leading 26 nominations for this year’s awards, which celebrate Canadian film, TV and digital projects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
A crash at Don Mills and Eglinton - all northbound lanes are blocked, and only the left lane getting through westbo…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:57 AM
Good Friday morning! Sunshine today, wet and windy for the weekend in #Toronto and the GTA. The full forecast on 68…
Latest Weather
Read more