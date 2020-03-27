Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Academy postpones reveal of Canadian Screen Award winners until 'time is right'
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 27, 2020 11:00 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 27, 2020 at 11:14 am EDT
The cast of "Schitt's Creek" pose for a photo after winning the Award for Best Comedy Series at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 31, 2019. This year's Canadian Screen Award nominees will have to wait a little longer to find out if they're receiving a trophy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
TORONTO — This year’s Canadian Screen Award nominees will have to wait a little longer to find out if they’re receiving a trophy.
The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television says it’s postponing the announcement of winners given the “great uncertainty” surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, the academy cancelled a broadcast gala set to air Sunday on CBC, as well as all Canadian Screen Week events in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.
Organizers issued a statement Friday saying the academy remains committed to celebrating this year’s winners “properly when the time is right.”
The academy says it plans to share updates about its initiatives and virtual programming soon.
The CBC comedy “Schitt’s Creek” has a leading 26 nominations for this year’s awards, which celebrate Canadian film, TV and digital projects.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2020.