The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 26, 2020:

There are 3409 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

— Quebec: 1339 confirmed (including 6 deaths, 1 resolved)

— British Columbia: 659 confirmed (including 14 deaths, 173 resolved)

— Ontario: 688 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 8 resolved)

— Alberta: 419 confirmed (including 2 deaths)

— Saskatchewan: 86 confirmed

— Nova Scotia: 68 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 63 presumptive

— Manitoba: 25 confirmed, 10 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 26 confirmed

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

— Prince Edward Island: 5 confirmed

— The territories: 4 confirmed

— Total: 3409 (73 presumptive, 3336 confirmed including 35 deaths, 182 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.

The Canadian Press