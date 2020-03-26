Loading articles...

Sweet: Peeps production stops, but Easter is taken care of

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 12:44 pm EDT

FILE - In this April 2, 2003 file photo, boxes of Marshmallow Peeps are lined up at the Just Born factory in Bethlehem, Pa. The Bethlehem, Pa.,-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday, March 25, 2020, through April 7. The company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.(AP Photo/Rick Smith, File)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — No more Peeps are being hatched for at least a couple of weeks — but it shouldn’t affect Easter baskets.

The Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Just Born confections company said its production facilities there and in Philadelphia closed Wednesday through April 7.

But the company says it had already produced and shipped the Easter supply of its signature marshmallow confection to outlets.

Just Born says the popular Peeps & Company retail store in Center Valley, Pennsylvania, is also closed for now.

The store is billed as a Peeps “experience” and features light displays, historical videos and merchandise.

The company also makes other candies, including Mike and Ikes and Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews.

Just Born officials say that inventories of those candies had been shipped prior to the production stoppage, but that they might be in short supply at some retailers.

The Associated Press


Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 44 minutes ago
SB Renforth ramp to SB 427 is CLOSED for construction.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:54 AM
Good Thursday morning! Some showers in the forecast for Toronto and the GTA and quite mild too. More weather detail…
Latest Weather
Read more