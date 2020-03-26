Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Science needed to combat disinformation in COVID fight: Champagne
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 26, 2020 3:03 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 3:14 pm EDT
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa on March 9, 2020. Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he and his G7 counterparts are concerned about the spread of disinformation in the COVID-19 fight, and that international allies need to rely on science to make proper decision. The comments came in a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press on the global challenges to fighting the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says Canada and its G7 counterparts are concerned about the spread of disinformation in the COVID-19 fight.
He says Canada and its international allies need to rely on science to make proper decisions in combating the outbreak now, and in the post-virus recovery phase.
Champagne’s comments come in a wide-ranging interview today with The Canadian Press on the global challenges in fighting the pandemic.
Champagne was speaking one day after he and his G7 counterparts met via videoconference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo following President Donald Trump’s heavily criticized pledge this week to end the American pandemic lockdown by Easter Sunday.
Champagne says they stressed the need to act in tandem to contain the virus, and to stick to science and support international institutions at a time of historic crisis, including the G20, whose leaders held a teleconference today.
Champagne says the flights for Canadians stranded abroad are continuing into next week, but it is becoming hard to sustain them.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020