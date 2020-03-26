Loading articles...

Peel school board cancels field trips, formals, and banquets for rest of the year

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 7:52 pm EDT

Peel District School Board headquarters in Mississauga.

The Peel District School Board has made the decision to cancel all field trips, semi-formals, proms and athletic banquets planned for the remainder of the school year.

A decision has not been made about graduation or commencements at this time.

In a statement posted to their website, the school board said “we know that this is very difficult news to hear. A lot of planning, energy and funds go into these events — by school staff, students and their families. We apologize and appreciate your understanding. Our priority must be on keeping everyone safe.”

Premier Doug Ford announced earlier this week students would not be returning to school on April 6 due to the coronavirus outbreak, as previously planned. No further date has been given.

“The reality is April 6 is not realistic right now. We are in a state of emergency. Our priority is making sure our kids are safe,” said Ford at the province’s daily media briefing on Monday.

The premier said Education Minister Stephen Lecce is working on an official timeline for when children will be returning to class but also noted the situation is changing day by day.

The York Catholic District School Board has also postponed all events for April and May including field trips and proms.

Toronto District School Board (TDSB) has not released any information on whether their field trips and formals will be cancelled.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board says all events planned for April have been cancelled or postponed and they will be reassessing at a later date whether events in May will also be cancelled.

Lecce has also assured students that no one on track to graduate will be thrown off course by the coronavirus.

