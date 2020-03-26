Loading articles...

Ontario reports 170 new coronavirus cases, provincial total at 858

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 11:24 am EDT

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Ontario is reporting 170 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 858.

That’s the largest single-day spike in cases by far.

At least 12 people of the new cases are hospitalized, including two people in their 20s.

More to come

