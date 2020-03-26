Loading articles...

North American stocks open trading day higher, loonie takes flight

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT

A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto on Thursday, August 18 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index opened higher with help from a broad-based rally this morning, while the loonie also took flight.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 243.49 points at 13,382.72.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 494.41 points at 21,694.96. The S&P 500 index was up 57.07 points at 2,532.63, while the Nasdaq composite was up 151.18 points at 7,535.48.

The Canadian dollar traded for 70.97 cents US compared with an average of 69.92 cents US on Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down 79 cents at US$23.70 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$1.71 mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$32.90 at US$1,666.30 an ounce and the May copper contract was down 1.90 cents at US$2.19 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.

 

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

 

The Canadian Press

