Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Nestle Canada giving temporary raises to factory and distribution centre workers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 26, 2020 7:54 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT
In this Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, Nestle's logo is displayed on a window, during the 2018 full-year results press conference of the food and drinks giant Nestle, in Vevey. A report published Monday by the non-governmental group CDP found consumer goods giants are working to lower their carbon emissions, prepare for the effects of global warming and respond to growing environmental consciousness among customers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File
TORONTO — Nestle Canada is giving a temporary raise to its employees in its factories and distribution centres across the country as deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The food producer says the workers will receive a temporary increase of $3 per hour, retroactive to March 16. Salaried employees in the factories who cannot work from home will also receive a bonus.
Nestle’s brands include Lean Cuisine, Boost, Nesquik, Haagen-Dazs, Kit Kat and Nespresso.
It says in the event of any temporary shutdown related to COVID-19, up to eight weeks’ full pay will be provided for all hourly and salaried staff affected.
Workers in its retail operations which have been temporarily closed will also receive full pay up to eight weeks.
Nestle has 3,200 employees in approximately 18 locations across Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.