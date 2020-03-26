Loading articles...

Man, woman fatally shot by officers in Florida

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 6:58 pm EDT

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Florida police officers responding to a disturbance fatally shot a man and woman Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the Halifax River in Ormond Beach, police spokesman Keith Walker said in an email. Investigators weren’t immediately releasing details about what led to the shooting.

Five officers fired their weapons, police said. None were injured. They’ve been placed on administrative leave.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

Ormond Beach is located just north of Daytona Beach.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
WB 401 west of Warden in the express - the right lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 39 minutes ago
As is very common in spring, big temperature swings expected over the next 5 days in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more