Loading articles...

Man shot near Warden and Danforth

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 11:58 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Cataraqui Crescent, near Danforth Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

The victim with serious gunshot wounds was found on the scene. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There has been no suspect information released at this time.

 

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 10 minutes ago
#EB401 all collector lanes are closed from east of #HWY400 to #THEALLEN ramps.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:26 PM
As is very common in spring, big temperature swings expected over the next 5 days in #Toronto
Latest Weather
Read more