Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Gunmen kill 2 Pakistani troops, wound 4 near Iran border
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 26, 2020 11:25 am EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 11:28 am EDT
QUETTA, Pakistan — Gunmen gunmen opened fire on Pakistani security forces patrolling a remote border region near Iran on Thursday, killing two troops, a provincial minister said.
Four other troops were also wounded in the attack in the town of Turbat in impoverished Baluchistan province, said provincial interior minister Ziaullah Longove.
The troops were patrolling the region where smugglers have a strong presence. Pakistan has also stepped up security along the Iran border in recent weeks to check on movement of people in order to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Such attacks have been blamed on militants and small separatist groups. Baluchistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by armed groups demanding more autonomy for the region and a greater share in the gas and mineral resources there.
The government claims it has quelled the insurgency but violence has continued.