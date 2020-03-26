Loading articles...

Going back to school on a virtual campus

In today’s Big Story podcast, when Canadian campuses shut down, there wasn’t a lot of time to make plans. Students needed to get home safely, if they could. Professors needed to set up virtual classes in a week or two—and nobody really had any idea when they might be back on campus.

A month ago, Ontario teachers and the province were fighting about how much e-learning could be made mandatory. Now e-learning is the only learning still happening. So what happens when you try to move the highly social lives of college and university students online?

GUESTS: Professor Ken Dyment, Student Stephanie Bai


