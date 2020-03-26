Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Conservatives suspend party's leadership race

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 10:44 pm EDT

A cowboy hat is left inside an empty ballroom at the Conservative national convention in Halifax on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

OTTAWA — The Conservative party is suspending its leadership race in the face of the ongoing crisis caused by COVID-19.

The party’s organizing committee made the decision in a meeting tonight, following days of pressure to adjust the campaign schedule.

More coming.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.

 

The Canadian Press

