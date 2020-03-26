Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: B.C. steps up emergency response to COVID-19

Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 12:58 pm EDT

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government is taking what is says are “unprecedented steps” to protect supply chains for goods and services, and stop the resale of food and medical supplies.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued a series of orders today to establish a unit to co-ordinate the distribution of goods and services, and he is allowing deliveries to be made at any time of the day.

The resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment and cleaning products has also been banned.

Municipal bylaw officers will be allowed as well to enforce orders limiting the size of gatherings and business closures.

The Canadian Press

