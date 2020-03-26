Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Benefit to COVID-19 impacted workers may be model for future: Qualtrough
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 26, 2020 2:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 26, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough listens during a press conference on COVID-19 at West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough says the newly created benefit for workers affected by COVID-19 may be a model for how the federal government helps unemployed Canadians in the future.
Dubbed the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, the $2,000-a-month taxable benefit will be available to any worker who earned $5,000 in the previous year and whose income drops to zero due to COVID-19.
Qualtrough says the government opted for the single benefit because the decades-old employment insurance system wasn’t designed to handle an economic shock where millions of workers wouldn’t qualify for assistance.
In an interview, Qualtrough says close to 10 per cent of EI-eligible workers have applied for help in just over a week and the labour crunch is likely to get worse.
She says the government is urging any worker eligible for EI who loses their job due to COVID-19 to apply now for help.
And for those who don’t qualify, Qualtrough says they should sign up for an online account through the Canada Revenue Agency to prepare for the new benefit being made available next month.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2020.