Loading articles...

Toronto's Inside Out LGBTQ film festival postponed to October

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 10:14 am EDT

TORONTO — Inside Out, which is billed as Canada’s largest LGBTQ film festival, has been postponed until October.

Organizers say the Toronto event originally scheduled for May will now go ahead from Oct. 1-11 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

All purchased tickets and packages will remain valid for the new October dates.

Organizers say some festival initiatives will still take place online during the original festival dates of May 21-31.

They include Inside Out’s LGBTQ international feature film financing forum and the annual short film pitch competition.

Online audiences will also see the launch of the content platform for youth, and a sneak peek of the festival’s 30th anniversary archival exhibit.

A statement promises an “epic celebration” of the LGBTQ communities’ accomplishments, onscreen and off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:53 AM
A quiet drive on the major routes. WB 401 approaching Mississauga road, look out for some tire debris.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 22 minutes ago
#BREAKING: Ontario announces 100 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. Largest single day jump yet.
Latest Weather
Read more