Toronto charity offers subsidized housing near hospitals for health care workers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 25, 2020 1:29 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 1:42 pm EDT
Medical staff prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Summary
StayWell Charity says front-line health workers have expressed concern about passing on the virus to their own family.
The charity says they have around 1,000 apartments and hotel rooms that could potentially house health-care workers.
A Toronto-area non-profit is providing subsidized accommodation for health-care workers who need to isolate from their families during the COVID-19 outbreak.
StayWell Charity says front-line health workers have expressed concern about passing on the virus to their own family members.
Steven Argyris, a director with the organization, says they have around 1,000 apartments and hotel rooms that could potentially house health-care workers in major cities across Canada.
He says the rooms will be as much as thousands of dollars cheaper than they would be at market prices.
Jory Simpson, chief of general surgery at St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto, says he already has earmarked one room for his staff and is prepared to book more.
He says health-care workers are all balancing the need to provide care to patients while also keeping their families safe.
