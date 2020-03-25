The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 25, 2020:

There are 2780 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.

— Quebec: 1013 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)

— British Columbia: 617 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 173 resolved)

— Ontario: 588 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 8 resolved)

— Alberta: 358 confirmed (including 2 deaths)

— Saskatchewan: 72 confirmed

— Nova Scotia: 51 confirmed

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive

— Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 10 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 17 confirmed

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed

— Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed

— The Territories: 3 confirmed

— Total: 2780 (30 presumptive, 2750 confirmed including 26 deaths, 182 resolved)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press