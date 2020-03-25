The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada

The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m. on March 25, 2020:
There are 2780 confirmed and presumptive cases in Canada.
— Quebec: 1013 confirmed (including 4 deaths, 1 resolved)
— British Columbia: 617 confirmed (including 13 deaths, 173 resolved)
— Ontario: 588 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 8 resolved)
— Alberta: 358 confirmed (including 2 deaths)
— Saskatchewan: 72 confirmed
— Nova Scotia: 51 confirmed
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 4 confirmed, 20 presumptive
— Manitoba: 11 confirmed, 10 presumptive
— New Brunswick: 17 confirmed
— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 13 confirmed
— Prince Edward Island: 3 confirmed
— The Territories: 3 confirmed
— Total: 2780 (30 presumptive, 2750 confirmed including 26 deaths, 182 resolved)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
The Canadian Press