The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 3:28 am EDT

People are seen in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C. Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

3 a.m.

Members of Parliament are close to voting on a deal that would see a unanimous approval for a COVID-19 bill delivering 82-billion-dollars in financial aid and tax deferrals to individuals and businesses.

The government House leader Pablo Rodriguez has tweeted that they were heading back to the House.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer also tweeted that they had received the government’s offer.

Negotiations over the language of the bill continued late Tuesday night and overflowing into early Wednesday.

The bill only needs one party’s support to pass the Commons eventually but it needs the support of every M-P present to be put through on an expedited one-day schedule.

The Canadian Press

