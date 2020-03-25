Loading articles...

Target subsidiary to pay over $2M in class action lawsuit

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Target Corp. subsidiary will pay nearly $2.3 million to settle a class action lawsuit filed by a Massachusetts woman who alleged it engaged in illegal debt collection practices, court records show.

Target Enterprise Inc. will pay $7,500 to Gabrielle Carlson, of Clinton, and about $300 to each of the 5,484 other state residents, the Telegram & Gazette reported. A judge approved the settlement Monday.

Carlson’s lawyers sued Target two years ago, alleging the national retailer broke state law by placing more than two debt collection calls in seven days to Carlson and other Massachusetts residents. Carlson’s lawsuit said Target called her at least six times in one week.

Target admitted to no wrongdoing by agreeing to settle. Company lawyers did not respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 15 minutes ago
NB Kennedy ramp to EB 401 is CLOSED due to a minor grass fire. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 10:46 AM
#BREAKING: Ontario announces 100 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. Largest single day jump yet.
Latest Weather
Read more