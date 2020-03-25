Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Target subsidiary to pay over $2M in class action lawsuit
by The Associated Press
Posted Mar 25, 2020 12:02 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 12:14 pm EDT
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Target Corp. subsidiary will pay nearly $2.3 million to settle a class action lawsuit filed by a Massachusetts woman who alleged it engaged in illegal debt collection practices, court records show.
Target Enterprise Inc. will pay $7,500 to Gabrielle Carlson, of Clinton, and about $300 to each of the 5,484 other state residents, the Telegram & Gazette reported. A judge approved the settlement Monday.
Carlson’s lawyers sued Target two years ago, alleging the national retailer broke state law by placing more than two debt collection calls in seven days to Carlson and other Massachusetts residents. Carlson’s lawsuit said Target called her at least six times in one week.
Target admitted to no wrongdoing by agreeing to settle. Company lawyers did not respond to an email Tuesday afternoon.