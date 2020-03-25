Loading articles...

Sudanese officials say defence minister dies in Juba

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 1:58 am EDT

CAIRO — Sudan’s defence minister, Gen. Gamal al-Din Omar, has died of a heart attack while on an official visit to neighbouring South Sudan, Sudanese military and government officials said Wednesday.

Omar was in South Sudan’s capital of Juba, taking part in peace talks between his country’s transitional government and rebel groups, the officials said. He attended meetings that stretched into late Tuesday and died overnight. There was no further information. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

Omar was a member of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, which took power last year under a 39-month power-sharing deal between the country’s military and the pro-democracy movement that led the uprising against former autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.

Samy Magdy, The Associated Press

