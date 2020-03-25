Loading articles...

Somalia suicide bomber detonates in tea shop, killing 2

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 7:58 am EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has walked into a tea shop in Somalia’s capital and detonated, killing at least two people.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the bomber, posing as a pedestrian, entered the shop and detonated his vest among the crowd.

Wednesday’s blast in Mogadishu was the first since the country confirmed its lone case of the coronavirus on March 16. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets the capital.

The blast shattered a period of calm amid a large security presence in Mogadishu that officials had said prevented al-Shabab from smuggling explosives-rigged vehicles into the city.

Abdi Guled, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 06:53 AM
A quiet drive on the major routes. WB 401 approaching Mississauga road, look out for some tire debris.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 02:56 AM
Good Wednesday morning. Today’s weather will be similar to yesterday for #Toronto GTA. Tune to 680News 📻for more de…
Latest Weather
Read more