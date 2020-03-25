Loading articles...

Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 7:27 am EDT

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 4, 2018 file photo, Prince Charles declares the games open during the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. Prince Charles has long been seen as a potential modernizer who wants a more modest monarchy in line with other European royal households - and the streamlining process has already begun with the astounding developments of recent months. But the changes have come at a terrible cost for Charles, who has seen his brother Prince Andrew disgraced and his once close sons Prince William and Prince Harry become estranged. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, file)

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office said Wednesday.

The 71-year-old is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his Clarence House office said.

It says his wife Camilla, 72, has tested negative.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” Clarence House said. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Britain’s Press Association, citing a source, said the prince and the duchess remained in good spirits, and that Charles was not bedridden.

The tests were carried out by the National Health Service in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II remains at her home in Windsor.

“Her Majesty the queen remains in good health,” the palace said. “The queen last saw the Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

Charles’ last public engagement was March 12. He has had a number of private meetings, and participants at those sessions have been made aware of his condition.

