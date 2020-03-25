Most actively traded companies on the TSX

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (13,139.28, up 568.15 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up six cents, or 13.64 per cent, to 50 cents on 28.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 10.51 per cent, to $2.84 on 15.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $3.14, or 5.65 per cent, to $58.76 on 14.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up one cent, or 0.95 per cent, to $1.06 on 14.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 4.5 cents, or 14.06 per cent, to 36.5 cents on 13.2 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Up $2.40, or 15.88 per cent, to $17.51 on 13 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada — Shippers are in uncharted territory as the COVID-19 pandemic upends delivery patterns, with surging consumer demand mitigating a drop in corporate orders amid border closures and travel controls. Air Canada has started using its aircraft to operate cargo-only flights to Europe, with other flights planned for Latin America and South America to carry time-sensitive shipments, including medical supplies.

Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Up $1.78 or 3.2 per cent to $56.92. Grocers and third-party services are seeing an influx in demand for delivery, resulting in longer-than-normal wait times as health and government authorities urge people to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Spokeswoman Marie-Claude Bacon says it’s been impossible to meet the increased demand as traffic on its website has doubled since the outbreak began.

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Up $1.01 or 8.3 per cent to $13.17. Canadian senior executives have been taking pay cuts in response to the COVID-19 crisis. In the oil and gas industry, executives at Canadian Natural Resources and Ensign Energy Services Inc. were among the first Canadian operations to commit to lower salaries in the short term as part of broader reductions in capital spending. Cineplex Inc. outlined changes to its leadership pay structure that will take place over a month, after it temporarily laid off part-time employees and closed all movie theatres through at least April 2.

Canada Goose (TSX:GOOS). Up 58 cents or 2.1 per cent to $27.90. Canada Goose is shifting its factories to start production of medical gear for health-care workers and patients across Canada in an effort to help deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company, best known for its luxury winter parkas, says it will begin making scrubs and patient gowns and start distributing them to hospitals next week. The gear will be donated locally at no cost.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (TSX:AEM). Down $5.07 or 7.9 per cent to $59.16. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. is ramping down operations in Quebec’s Abitibi region including the LaRonde complex, the Goldex mine and the Canadian Malartic mine as non-essential businesses shut down in the province. The gold miner is also withdrawing its full year 2020 production and cash costs guidance. Agnico Eagle says the Quebec mines will be placed on care and maintenance until April 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press