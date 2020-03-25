Loading articles...

Man in his 60s struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man in his 60s has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to the scene at Steeles Avenue East and Kelvin Grove Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The man was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved remained on the scene. Officers are investigating how the collision occurred.

