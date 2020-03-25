Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Golden Star suspends African mine for the day after worker killed in accident
by The Canadian Press
Posted Mar 25, 2020 2:21 pm EDT
Last Updated Mar 25, 2020 at 2:28 pm EDT
TORONTO — Canadian mining firm Golden Star Resources Ltd. says an employee at its Prestea Gold Mine in Ghana, West Africa, was killed Tuesday afternoon.
The company says the man was fatally injured when an ore cart on a locomotive derailed, trapping him on the main access to a level being developed.
It says the relevant authorities have been notified and there will be an investigation to establish the cause of the accident.
All activities underground at Prestea were suspended for the day.
CEO Andrew Wray says the company will redouble its efforts to ensure no similar accidents occur in future.
He says Golden Star will provide support for all those impacted by the accident.
“This is a tragic accident and all of our thoughts are with our colleague, his loved ones and the wider team at Prestea,” he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSC)
The Canadian Press
