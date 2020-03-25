Is a climate wakeup the silver lining on a horrible situation?

In today’s Big Story podcast, you’ve probably seen the pictures of clear canals and blue skylines as the world shuts down. The look like scenes from a better future. There’s not a lot of good news at the moment, so maybe we should take what we can get…

A global pandemic causes a massive change in human behaviour, and as it upends the world it can also offer us some lessons on what is essential and what is not. And if we can learn from this shock to our collective systems, perhaps we can prevent the next one.

GUEST: Katherine Hayhoe, climate scientist



You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.